Irish universities see drop in latest world rankings

Six of Ireland’s top universities have tumbled down the latest set of global rankings, while Trinity College Dublin has retained its status as Ireland’s top-ranked third-level institution, just outside the top-100.

The QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings for 2022 show Trinity ranks 101st in the world – unchanged – while University College Dublin climbed four places to 173rd. Queen's University Belfast fell seven places to 216th.

NUI Galway dropped out of the top 250 and ranks 258th (down 20), followed by University College Cork in 298th place (down 12).

University of Limerick has climbed slightly in the ranks to band 501-510 (up from 511-520).

There is a downward trend with other ranked Irish third-level institutions, including Dublin City University in 490th place (down 51) and Ulster University in the 651-700 ranking (down from 601-650).

Maynooth University has slipped into the 751-800 band (down from 701-750), while Technological University Dublin is unchanged in the band 810-1,000.

QS’s overall rankings are based on a number of key indicators, including academic and employer reputation, staff-student ratios, citations per faculty and the international nature of faculty and staff.

The latest data indicates that a decline in teaching capacity – due to rising student numbers without a corresponding increase in staffing – and lower research performance are behind the overall drop in performance.

QS World University Rankings 2022: Irish Universities