Lifeboat helps stricken fishing vessel in Co Cork

The fishing vessel had engine trouble four miles southeast of Ballycotton Lighthouse.
Lifeboat helps stricken fishing vessel in Co Cork
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 21:06

A volunteer lifeboat in Co Cork successfully towed a fishing trawler ashore after it developed propeller problems on Tuesday.

The RNLI’s all-weather Trent class lifeboat Austin Lidbury was launched shortly after 9am from Ballycotton in moderate conditions and light rain.

It followed a report from the Irish Coast Guard of a fishing vessel with engine trouble four miles southeast of Ballycotton Lighthouse.

The lifeboat crew arrived to find the vessel had a damaged propeller and towed it back into Ballycotton harbour.

“The new towing equipment recently installed resulted in the fishing vessel being quickly and safely secured,” said RNLI coxswain Eolan Walsh.

“As a result of recent training with this equipment the crew were able to draw on skills learned to effect a successful rescue.”

More in this section

Taoiseach calls on Sinn Féin to provide more information on Jonathan Dowdall Taoiseach calls on Sinn Féin to provide more information on Jonathan Dowdall
Adoption of girl against birth mother's wishes 'not proportionate', court hears Adoption of girl against birth mother's wishes 'not proportionate', court hears
Alastair Campbell plays bagpipes lament for late Good Friday Agreement figures Alastair Campbell plays bagpipes lament for late Good Friday Agreement figures
Lifeboat helps stricken fishing vessel in Co Cork

Encouragement, not antagonism, at Good Friday Agreement conference – O’Neill

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd