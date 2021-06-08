Gardaí prepare file for inquest into death of baby killed by dog

By Rebecca Black, PA

Gardaí are preparing an investigation file for the inquest into the death of a baby girl who was fatally injured by a dog in Co Waterford.

The three-month-old has been named locally as Mia O’Connell.

A post-mortem examination has been completed following the incident at a residence in Clashmore in the early hours of Monday.

A Garda spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem will not be released for operational reasons.

“As a result of the post-mortem, An Garda Siochana’s focus is on the preparation of an investigation file for an inquest by the County Coroner,” they said.

“The animal which was involved in the incident has now been destroyed.”

They added: “An Garda Siochana has appointed a family liaison officer to the family and An Garda Siochana continues to support the family at this tragic time.”