Simona Halep ‘excited’ to return from injury ahead of Wimbledon

Halep tore a calf muscle during a match in Rome a month ago.
Simona Halep ‘excited’ to return from injury ahead of Wimbledon
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 16:20

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Simona Halep appears on track to defend her Wimbledon title after announcing she will make her return to the tour at the new grass-court event in Bad Homburg.

The Romanian was forced to miss the French Open, where she would have been one of the favourites for the title, after tearing her left calf muscle during a match in Rome a month ago.

That left Halep up against it to recover in time for the defence of her Wimbledon crown, with the tournament starting on June 28.

However, the 29-year-old posted footage of her first practice session back on court at the weekend and has now announced she will return to match action in Bad Homburg in two weeks.

In a video message on Twitter, Halep said: “Hi guys, I have some good news to share with you. I’m super excited to announce that I will be playing for the first edition in Bad Homburg and I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans in the stands. See you very soon.”

Halep won her second grand slam title at the All England Club in 2019 with a stunning victory over Serena Williams in the final.

More in this section

Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum
Ferrari lose appeal against Carlos Sainz’s five-second penalty at Australian GP Ferrari lose appeal against Carlos Sainz’s five-second penalty at Australian GP
Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid
Simona Halep ‘excited’ to return from injury ahead of Wimbledon

Liverpool must move on from Leeds thumping in bid to salvage season – Cody Gakpo

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd