Cillian Murphy says Peaky Blinders cast still coming to terms with Helen McCrory's death

Murphy said filming Peaky Blinders without McCrory was “desperately sad”
Cillian Murphy says Peaky Blinders cast still coming to terms with Helen McCrory's death
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 13:29

James Cox

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has said filming the hit show is “desperately sad” after the death of co-star Helen McCrory.

McRory died in April aged 52 after a battle with cancer.

Irish actor Murphy, who stars as Tommy Shelby in the show, told Today FM: “It’s desperately sad, sad for all of us who knew her and the people who were close to her and the fans. She was like the matriarch of Peaky Blinders and the person I was closest to. The Polly and Tommy scenes are some of my favourite scenes in the show. It’s desperately sad. We’re all still trying to come to terms with it.”

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders will be the final one and no details on its release have been released yet, although filming was recently completed following a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Anthony Byrne previously paid tribute to McRory, who played Polly Gray, with an Instagram post from the set.

Anthony Byrne/Instagram.

Byrne wrote: “This is our ‘A’ camera board and Polly Gray is always in front of our cameras. This board was designed by @lo_marie_s a super talented tattoo artist in Manchester. It has meant a huge amount to me and the crew on Peaky to have an image of Helen on set with us everyday.”

More in this section

Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning
Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies
Mischa Barton to join cast of Neighbours for soap’s revival Mischa Barton to join cast of Neighbours for soap’s revival
Cillian Murphy says Peaky Blinders cast still coming to terms with Helen McCrory's death

Jesy Nelson hasn’t spoken to Little Mix since exit but is ‘rooting for them’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd