Cillian Murphy says Peaky Blinders cast still coming to terms with Helen McCrory's death

James Cox

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has said filming the hit show is “desperately sad” after the death of co-star Helen McCrory.

McRory died in April aged 52 after a battle with cancer.

Irish actor Murphy, who stars as Tommy Shelby in the show, told Today FM: “It’s desperately sad, sad for all of us who knew her and the people who were close to her and the fans. She was like the matriarch of Peaky Blinders and the person I was closest to. The Polly and Tommy scenes are some of my favourite scenes in the show. It’s desperately sad. We’re all still trying to come to terms with it.”

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders will be the final one and no details on its release have been released yet, although filming was recently completed following a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Anthony Byrne previously paid tribute to McRory, who played Polly Gray, with an Instagram post from the set.

Byrne wrote: “This is our ‘A’ camera board and Polly Gray is always in front of our cameras. This board was designed by @lo_marie_s a super talented tattoo artist in Manchester. It has meant a huge amount to me and the crew on Peaky to have an image of Helen on set with us everyday.”