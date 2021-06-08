Cheryl makes return to social media to tease upcoming project

Fans were delighted by the singer’s message on Instagram.
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 12:55

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Cheryl has made a rare appearance on social media to tease an upcoming project.

The former Girls Aloud star, 37, shared a group photo of herself with her hair, make-up and fashion team taken in front of her dressing room mirror.

In another photo, the singer posed for a selfie while wearing a light blue shirt with a number of buttons left undone.

She wrote: “We back” and shared a V for victory emoji before adding that the team had all been tested for coronavirus.

Within 10 minutes the post had earned some 20,000 likes and 500 comments from fans, many praising Cheryl’s looks.

The pop star, who shares four-year-old son Bear with former One Direction star Liam Payne, last posted on the social media site in February.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, she voiced her support for double amputee racing driver Billy Monger who was undertaking a Comic Relief challenge.

In June 2020 she also shared a black square in support of the Blackout Tuesday initiative for racial equality.

