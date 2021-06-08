Danny Willett undergoes surgery after suffering with appendicitis

The 33-year-old golfer said in a post on his official Twitter account that the operation also removed a hernia.
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 12:54

PA Sport Staff

Danny Willett has revealed he has undergone surgery after suffering with appendicitis.

The 33-year-old said in a post on his official Twitter account that the operation also removed a hernia.

Willett over the weekend played at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, in which he ended up tied for 26th at even par.

On Tuesday the 2016 Masters champion tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

And it was accompanied by a message that read: “So the pain that kept me awake most of Saturday night turned out to be appendicitis!

“Operation went well, also removed a hernia, add it to having Covid in March, wisdom tooth out in April…all in all, been a great year!”

