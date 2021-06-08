Friends reunion: David Schwimmer’s ‘last hug of the night’ with Jennifer Aniston

The beloved comedy’s long-awaited special arrived last month.
Friends reunion: David Schwimmer’s ‘last hug of the night’ with Jennifer Aniston
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 10:29

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

David Schwimmer has shared more behind-the-scenes pictures from the Friends reunion – including the “last hug of the night” with Jennifer Aniston.

The two former co-stars shocked fans of the beloved comedy when revealing during the long-awaited reunion they almost enjoyed a real-life romance.

Their characters, Ross Geller and Rachel Green, famously had a will-they-won’t-they love story.

Schwimmer, 54, posted snaps from the reunion on Instagram, including a group photo of the cast alongside the special’s British director, Ben Winston.

In the caption, the actor described University of Leeds graduate Winston as “inspired and crazy talented”.

Other pictures he shared included the cast huddling before going in front of the live reunion audience and the stars taking part in a table read.

However, it was the sixth and final picture that caught fans’ attention.

Aniston, 52, cuddled up to Schwimmer as he embraced her.

He captioned the picture: “After a very long day, last hug of the night.”

Their relationship was explored during the reunion.

Asked by reunion host James Corden if any of the stars ever grew close, Schwimmer said: “The first season I had a major crush on Jen. And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston confirmed they never acted on their feelings off-screen and added: “So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

More in this section

Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning
Mischa Barton to join cast of Neighbours for soap’s revival Mischa Barton to join cast of Neighbours for soap’s revival
Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid
Friends reunion: David Schwimmer’s ‘last hug of the night’ with Jennifer Aniston

Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd