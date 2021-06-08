Friends reunion: David Schwimmer’s ‘last hug of the night’ with Jennifer Aniston

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

David Schwimmer has shared more behind-the-scenes pictures from the Friends reunion – including the “last hug of the night” with Jennifer Aniston.

The two former co-stars shocked fans of the beloved comedy when revealing during the long-awaited reunion they almost enjoyed a real-life romance.

Their characters, Ross Geller and Rachel Green, famously had a will-they-won’t-they love story.

Schwimmer, 54, posted snaps from the reunion on Instagram, including a group photo of the cast alongside the special’s British director, Ben Winston.

In the caption, the actor described University of Leeds graduate Winston as “inspired and crazy talented”.

Other pictures he shared included the cast huddling before going in front of the live reunion audience and the stars taking part in a table read.

However, it was the sixth and final picture that caught fans’ attention.

Aniston, 52, cuddled up to Schwimmer as he embraced her.

He captioned the picture: “After a very long day, last hug of the night.”

Their relationship was explored during the reunion.

Asked by reunion host James Corden if any of the stars ever grew close, Schwimmer said: “The first season I had a major crush on Jen. And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston confirmed they never acted on their feelings off-screen and added: “So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”