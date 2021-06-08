Man (60s) found unconscious following assault in Dublin

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.
Man (60s) found unconscious following assault in Dublin
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 09:40

One man has been arrested following an assault in Dublin on Monday night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 at approximately 11pm.

Following reports of an assault by a group, gardaí attended the scene where a man in his 60s was found unconscious.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Another man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being held at Clontarf Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.

