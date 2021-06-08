Sinead O'Connor retracts retirement announcement

Musician Sinead O'Connor has announced she no longer plans to retire from the music business, taking to Twitter to retract the statement she made last week.

In her tweet, O'Connor said: "Good news. F*** retiring. I retract. Am not retiring."

She said her decision came as a result of "the astonishing support" she received after announcing her retirement, according to the Irish Examiner. She added her retirement was a "knee-jerk reaction" following an upsetting interview.

O'Connor said she is due to perform in 2022, apologising to "all the fans, buyers, promoters, venues and hot dog sellers" for the fright, adding: "To be honest, I gave myself a fright too."

"When people wonder what derailed my career? The UK and Irish UK papers constant abuse and invalidation of me on the grounds I may or may not have been diagnosed by them as 'mad'. As if it makes you invalid," the Twitter post said.

"Anyway, the dude abides. I am not gonna retire, I’m gonna keep being fabulous :) and I’m not gonna be made feel any shame associated with my exhibiting the symptoms of trauma," O'Connor added.