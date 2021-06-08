Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to star as reporters who broke Weinstein story

The film is set to enter production this summer.
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to star as reporters who broke Weinstein story
Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 07:35

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to star as the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story in a film about the scandal.

New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey told how the once all-powerful Hollywood mogul had spent decades abusing women.

The landmark expose, published in October 2017, helped propel the #MeToo movement into the public consciousness and resulted in Weinstein being found guilty of rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison last year.

Harvey Weinstein
The journalism that led to exposing Harvey Weinstein as a sexual predator will be explored in a film about the scandal (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Universal Pictures’ She Said has Mulligan attached to star as Twohey and Kazan set to play Kantor.

Both actresses are in final negotiations.

British star Mulligan (36) earlier this year appeared in Promising Young Woman, which earned her a best actress nomination at the Oscars.

US actress Kazan (37) appeared in HBO miniseries The Plot Against America last year.

This is the first time Mulligan and Kazan will appear together on screen, though they starred in Ian Rickson’s Broadway production of The Seagull in 2008.

She Said details the investigation into Weinstein, revealing how the reporters brought the mogul down.

Sources told the reporters how Weinstein had spent years using non-disclosure agreements to avoid being exposed.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the film alongside Annapurna Pictures.

More in this section

Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies
Phillip Schofield thanks viewers on TV return after brother’s sex abuse trial Phillip Schofield thanks viewers on TV return after brother’s sex abuse trial
Graham Norton enjoys €1 million pay rise to €3.38 million from TV work Graham Norton enjoys €1 million pay rise to €3.38 million from TV work
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to star as reporters who broke Weinstein story

Shingles explained as Holly Willoughby takes time off from This Morning

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd