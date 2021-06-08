Lorde teases new music with cheeky post

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 07:26

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Singer-songwriter Lorde has teased new music with a cheeky post on her official website.

The New Zealander (24) updated her site with a bare-legged woman – possibly the singer – pictured from below while running on the beach, leaving her backside on display.

Lorde has teased fans with new music (Yui Mok/PA)

The snap, apparently art work for new music, is titled Solar Power.

“ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE,” a message on the website reads.

Lorde’s most recent album, Melodrama, arrived in 2017 and included the songs Green Light, Perfect Places and Homemade Dynamite.

A critical and commercial success, it peaked at number five in the UK album charts but hit top spot elsewhere, including the US.

Lorde’s debut album, 2013’s Pure Heroine, was also hugely successful and featured the hit single Royals.

