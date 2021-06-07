In Photos: Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen across the country

Beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafes and restaurants are set for a bumper bank holiday Monday as people spend their day off enjoying the latest relaxation of the country’s Covid-19 rules.
In Photos: Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen across the country
Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 21:06

Kenneth Fox

Ireland has taken another stride back to normality as pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities reopened.

Hospitality venues can serve food and drinks outdoors, while gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres are now allowed to facilitate individual training.

Beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafes and restaurants are set for a bumper bank holiday Monday as people spend their day off enjoying the latest relaxation of the country’s Covid-19 rules.

Around 4,000 pubs are reopening for outdoor service, with an estimated 25,000 bar staff returning to work.

Here are some of the best photos from around the country as things take another step towards normality.

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Carlingford, Louth Photo: PA Images

Carlingford, Co Louth Photo: PA Images

Photo: PA Images

Carlingford, Co Louth Photo: PA Images

More in this section

Decision to grant Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton Decision to grant Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton
Mary Lou McDonald rejects allegations she used Hutch family for money and votes Mary Lou McDonald rejects allegations she used Hutch family for money and votes
€66m transferred from firm behind Nuremore Hotel to related entities, court told €66m transferred from firm behind Nuremore Hotel to related entities, court told
In Photos: Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen across the country

NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing: Blair

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd