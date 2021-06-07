Amanda Holden picked up by motorcycle following Heart Breakfast show

The presenter donned a helmet and black motorcycle jacket before climbing onto the bike.
Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 13:14

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Amanda Holden departed the Global Radio studios in London on a motorcycle following her Heart Breakfast show on Monday.

The TV personality and presenter, who co-hosts with Jamie Theakston, waved to fans as she was whisked away by a driver wearing a Union Jack helmet.

Amanda Holden leaves Global Radio studios (Ian West/PA)

Holden, a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, wore a floral dress, black heels and sunglasses but put on a helmet and black motorcycle jacket before climbing onto the bike.

She recently returned from a family holiday to Portugal with her two daughters – Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine.

Amanda Holden following her radio show  (Ian West/PA)

Holden, who celebrated her 50th birthday in February, also shared a photo of herself inside the Global Radio offices posing against a table.

“Morning back with my radio #family,” she wrote, prompting her co-host Ashley Roberts to post a fire emoji as a compliment.

Ashley Roberts outside the studios (Ian West/PA)

Roberts, who is Heart Breakfast’s showbusiness correspondent, was also pictured arriving at the studios wearing a pink dress, black boots and green clutch handbag.

