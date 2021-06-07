Coco Gauff reaches maiden grand slam quarter-final at Roland Garros

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Coco Gauff broke new ground by reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The 17-year-old American caused a sensation when she made the fourth round at Wimbledon two years ago and repeated the feat at the Australian Open in 2020.

Now she has gone one better and, if her form in a 6-3 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur is anything to go by, she is a legitimate contender for the title.

Ladies and gentlemen 🥁



The youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2006.



🇺🇸 @CocoGauff wins the battle of the former junior #RolandGarros champions 6-3, 6-1 against Jabeur! pic.twitter.com/ua3REslDSM — wta (@WTA) June 7, 2021

Gauff has been in excellent form on the European clay, winning a title in Parma and rising to a career-high ranking of 25 in the world.

She was dominant in all areas against Tunisian Jabeur but particularly on serve, dropping just nine points on her own delivery in the match to cruise into the last eight.

Gauff, who won the junior title at Roland Garros three years ago, is yet to drop a set in singles.

In the last eight, the teenager will face another first-time slam quarter-finalist – in singles at least – in Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Barbora Krejcikova celebrates her victory over Sloane Stephens (Thibault Camus/AP)

The 25-year-old was even more dominant, beating former finalist Sloane Stephens 6-2 6-0.

Stephens had looked in good form but she made a slow start and never recovered, hitting 26 unforced errors compared to just nine winners.

Krejcikova is better known as a doubles player but she has been climbing the singles ladder and is now on a nine-match winning run after claiming a WTA title in Strasbourg.