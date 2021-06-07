Coco Gauff reaches maiden grand slam quarter-final at Roland Garros

Gauff defeated Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1 and is yet to drop a set in singles.
Coco Gauff reaches maiden grand slam quarter-final at Roland Garros
Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 12:22

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Coco Gauff broke new ground by reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The 17-year-old American caused a sensation when she made the fourth round at Wimbledon two years ago and repeated the feat at the Australian Open in 2020.

Now she has gone one better and, if her form in a 6-3 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur is anything to go by, she is a legitimate contender for the title.

Gauff has been in excellent form on the European clay, winning a title in Parma and rising to a career-high ranking of 25 in the world.

She was dominant in all areas against Tunisian Jabeur but particularly on serve, dropping just nine points on her own delivery in the match to cruise into the last eight.

Gauff, who won the junior title at Roland Garros three years ago, is yet to drop a set in singles.

In the last eight, the teenager will face another first-time slam quarter-finalist – in singles at least – in Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Barbora Krejcikova celebrates her victory over Sloane Stephens
Barbora Krejcikova celebrates her victory over Sloane Stephens (Thibault Camus/AP)

The 25-year-old was even more dominant, beating former finalist Sloane Stephens 6-2 6-0.

Stephens had looked in good form but she made a slow start and never recovered, hitting 26 unforced errors compared to just nine winners.

Krejcikova is better known as a doubles player but she has been climbing the singles ladder and is now on a nine-match winning run after claiming a WTA title in Strasbourg.

More in this section

Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid
Erik ten Hag demands more from Antony after star turn in Man Utd’s win at Forest Erik ten Hag demands more from Antony after star turn in Man Utd’s win at Forest
Ciro Immobile suffers back and rib injuries after car accident in Rome Ciro Immobile suffers back and rib injuries after car accident in Rome
Coco Gauff reaches maiden grand slam quarter-final at Roland Garros

Record-breaking Chris Ashton lauded as ‘best try-scorer Europe has ever seen’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd