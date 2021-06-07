Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton due to go on trial

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley midfielder was managing Fleetwood Town at the time of the alleged incident.
Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 10:21

By Dave Higgens, PA

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is expected to go on trial later over an alleged assault on a fellow football boss following a match.

Former England international Barton, 38, is accused of pushing the then Barnsley manager, Daniel Stendel, at the South Yorkshire side’s Oakwell Stadium in April 2019, leaving the German coach with a damaged tooth.

Barton was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Barton is due to go on trial later on Monday at Sheffield Crown Court before the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.

