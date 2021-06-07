England call up Ben White to replace Alexander-Arnold in Euro 2020 squad

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Brighton defender Ben White has been added to England’s Euro 2020 squad.

The 23-year-old was selected by England boss Gareth Southgate to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was forced to withdraw from the 26-man party due to injury.

White made his debut in last week’s 1-0 friendly win over Austria and impressed as he started alongside Tyrone Mings in Sunday’s victory against Romania.

He tweeted: “Beyond proud and honoured! I’ll give it my everything @England.”

Alexander-Arnold was ruled out after suffering a thigh injury late on against Austria and Southgate took his time to decide which of his standby players would come in.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse were other options who both started the Romania game, while Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins were also on the standby list, but will now return home.

White’s inclusion was announced by the Football Association on Monday morning as the team continue preparations for their European Championship opener against Croatia.

Having trained in Middlesbrough, with both friendlies taking place at the Riverside Stadium, the squad will now be based at St George’s Park.

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday night, with England’s clash with Croatia taking place at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Southgate still has plenty to ponder before then, with fitness concerns remaining over Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Jordan Henderson made his return from groin surgery as a second-half substitute in England’s win over Romania on Sunday. (Lee Smith/PA)

Henderson played the second-half against Romania, missing a penalty as he returned following a near-four month lay-off after undergoing groin surgery in February.

Maguire is unlikely to be involved against Croatia having only just started running again after injuring his ankle last month.

Southgate was also unable to call upon the seven members of his squad who featured in the Champions League final and will run the rule over Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in the coming days.