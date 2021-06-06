All of the winners from the 2021 Bafta TV awards

PA Reporters

I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel and Normal People actor Paul Mescal are among the winners at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Big Narstie Show

Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)

Daytime

The Great House Giveaway

Drama Series

Save Me Too

Entertainment Performance

Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation

Entertainment Programme

Life & Rhymes

Factual Series

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

Features

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Paul Mescal arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London (Ian West/PA)

Leading Actor

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Leading Actress

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper – This Country

Mini-series

I May Destroy You

News Coverage

Sky News: Inside Idlib

Reality & Constructed Factual

The School That Tried To End Racism

Scripted Comedy

Inside No 9

Short-form Programme

They Saw The Sun First

Single Documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Specialist Factual

The Surgeon’s Cut

Jordan (left) and Ashley Banjo arrives for the Virgin Media Bafta TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London (Ian West/PA)

Live Event

Springwatch 2020

Sport

England v West Indies Test cricket

Supporting Actor

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

Supporting Actress

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020