Man appears in court charged with assault causing harm to his mother

Olivia Kelleher

A 31-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court in Co Cork, charged with assault causing harm to his mother at a house in Innishannon on Friday afternoon.

Evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Gearoid Coughlan was given by Detective Garda Peter Nolan. Det Garda Nolan said Mr Coughlan made no reply when the charge of assault causing harm to Mary Coughlan was put to him under caution.

Det Garda Nolan said Mr Coughlan, who has an address at Ballycoughlan, Innishannon, was arrested at 2.48pm on Friday, June 4th on Main Street in the town.

He was conveyed to Bandon Garda station in connection with an assault which had occurred earlier that afternoon on Ms Coughlan at a property in Ballycoughlan.

Judge James McNulty was told Mr Coughlan was charged with the offence of assault causing harm to Ms Coughlan contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act at 9.50pm on Saturday.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said he was not making a bail application for his client at this juncture. However, he reserved the right to make a bail application at a later date.

Psychiatric assistance

Mr Taaffe asked that his client receive psychiatric assistance and aid for his general welfare whilst in custody. He said Mr Coughlan had been under psychiatric care for some time and was unwell.

The Judge directed Mr Coughlan receive all the necessary care and medication in prison. He also asked that the Prison Governor be made aware of all the medical needs of the defendant.

Mr Coughlan, who was wearing a grey pants and a grey top, was remanded in custody until next Friday. He will appear before Bandon District Court at 3pm on Friday.

Free legal aid was granted as Mr Coughlan is in receipt of disability benefit.

Ms Coughlan had been found injured at her home in Ballycoughlan, about 3km outside Innishannon, at approximately 2.15pm on Friday.

A family member raised the alarm and paramedics and gardaí rushed to the scene.

The mother was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Ms Coughlan underwent emergency surgery following the stabbing incident and the house where the attack occurred was sealed off and forensically examined.