Man arrested following €140,000 cannabis seizure in Co Kerry

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Killarney area.
Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 17:34

One man has been arrested following a seizure of €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Kerry.

Gardaí carried out a search of a wooded area in Kilcummin on Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Killarney area.

Thirteen bags of suspected cannabis herb was discovered during the course of the search, with an estimated street value of €130,000.

A follow-up search was later carried out at a house, at which a further €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb was found. A weighing scales and a small amount of cash was also seized.

The man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and brought to Killarney Garda station. He is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

