Appeal for witnesses after Galway hit-and-run

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision on Gort Road in the early hours of Sunday morning
Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 11:40

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Loughrea, Co Galway today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on Gort Road in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 2.10am.

The collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, the driver of which failed to remain at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, and the pillion passenger, a woman in her 30s, were both taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for serious injuries.

A technical examination of the scene is now under way and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

