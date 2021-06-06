Man due in court over stabbing leaving Cork woman in critical condition

The woman in her 60s remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition
Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 11:00

A man is due in court today over the serious assault of a woman in her early 60s at a home in Innishannon, Co Cork on Friday afternoon.

The man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday and has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court at 7pm this evening.

She was discovered with a number of apparent stab wounds at around 2pm on Friday and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

