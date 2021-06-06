Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run

Banes starred alongside Ben Affleck in the 2014 film
Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 02:12

By Associated Press Reporter

Gone Girl and Cocktail actress Lisa Banes is in a critical condition in hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Centre on Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Mr Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries”.

Banes starred alongside Ben Affleck in the 2014 film Gone Girl (Matt Crossick/PA)

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988.

On television, she has had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.

Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run

