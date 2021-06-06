Gardaí under glass bottle fire during second night of Dublin street crowd arrests

Gardaí made 19 arrests on Saturday evening as Dublin city centre streets hosted a second night of bank holiday gatherings.

With large crowds gathered, gardaí said the “vast majority” of people were “socialising responsibly and enjoying outdoor activity.”

However, gardaí said a smaller group was “persistently” involved in antisocial behaviour and public disorder.

Officers came under attack as glass bottles were thrown for a second night, while a bin was also set on fire, a member of the public was hospitalised, and two Garda members were injured over the course of the evening.

Gardaí came under fire from an assault of multiple glass bottles... from a group of approximately 200 youths

“At approximately 9pm, gardaí came under fire from an assault of multiple glass bottles on South Anne Street from a group of approximately 200 youths,” a Garda statement said.

“Gardaí deployed 'soft cap' public order units with shields and dispersed crowds along South Anne Street and Dawson Street.

“At approximately 10.15pm, gardaí again came under fire from glass bottles in Temple Bar Square. Gardaí deployed 'soft cap' public order units, without shields, and dispersed the crowd.

“Batons were not drawn or used at any time during these measured and considered policing response to significant level of public disorder.

“An Garda Síochána temporarily restricted access along streets as part of a normal policing response to a live ongoing operation to ensure public and officer safety, preventing further disorder and restoring order.”

Disco boom boxes

Gardaí said officers dispersed crowds from Stephen’s Green, Temple Bar and South William Street between 7pm and 9pm.

A disco of sorts had been taking place on the steps of Powerscourt Townhouse Centre around this time, with young people dancing on top of bins and with boom boxes, according to The Irish Times.

“Throughout the course of the evening, members of An Garda Síochána came under attack from glass bottles at various locations, a number of criminal damage incidents occurred including a bin being set on fire on South William Street,” a Garda statement said on Sunday morning.

“One person, who was not a member of a group partaking in any public disorder incidents, was assaulted and taken to hospital.

“Two members of An Garda Síochána were injured and received treatment while one Garda patrol vehicle was damaged.”

Of the 19 people arrested over the course of the night for public order offences, six received an adult caution.

One was released pending a summons for public order offences, while 10 people were charged with public order offences and will appear in court at a later date.

Two of those arrested were juveniles, who were released and referred for the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

It comes as gardaí made 14 arrests in Dublin on Friday evening as large crowds gathered and a number of public order incidents took place — including a group gathered on South William Street launching glass bottles and other missiles at officers.

Intimidated by large crowds gathering to drink in the city centre, some Dublin businesses said they planned to shut their doors early on Saturday to avoid dealing with antisocial behaviour.