Naomi Osaka thanks fans for ‘love’ she has received since French Open withdrawal

Osaka’s openness regarding her mental health has drawn widespread praise.
Naomi Osaka thanks fans for ‘love’ she has received since French Open withdrawal
Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 08:06

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Naomi Osaka has written a message of thanks for the “love” she has received since withdrawing from the French Open on Monday.

The world number two headed home to Los Angeles after opening up about her battles with depression and social anxiety amid a row over her decision not to fulfil her media commitments.

The past week has seen an avalanche of support for Osaka from across the sporting world and beyond.

Naomi Osaka posted a message of thanks on Instagram
Naomi Osaka posted a message of thanks on Instagram (@naomiosaka on Instagram)

In her first social media activity since Monday, the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story: “Just want to say thank you for all the love. Haven’t been on my phone much but I wanted to hop on here and tell you all that I really appreciate it.”

Osaka said she would be taking some time away from the court and it remains to be seen where she will play next.

The four-time grand slam champion has pulled out of what was scheduled to be her first tournament on grass in Berlin beginning on June 14 and there are serious question marks over whether she will play at Wimbledon.

More in this section

Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid Vladimir Coufal: West Ham found way to hurt Arsenal in draw that dents title bid
Erik ten Hag demands more from Antony after star turn in Man Utd’s win at Forest Erik ten Hag demands more from Antony after star turn in Man Utd’s win at Forest
O’Sullivan defies debilitating virus to reach next round at World Snooker Championship O’Sullivan defies debilitating virus to reach next round at World Snooker Championship
Naomi Osaka thanks fans for ‘love’ she has received since French Open withdrawal

Record-breaking Chris Ashton lauded as ‘best try-scorer Europe has ever seen’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd