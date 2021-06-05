Interactive map shows location of blue flag beaches and marinas around Ireland

Eighty-three beaches and 10 marinas were awarded blue flag for the 2021 season.
Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 16:31

Planning a trip to the beach? A new interactive map shows the location of the 83 blue flag beaches and 10 marinas dotted around the country.

Coinciding with the bathing season, which runs from June to September, the blue flags are awarded to beaches and marinas one year at a time.

The flags recognise the location's adherence to strict criteria covering environmental information and education, water quality, safety and services, and environmental management.

The map shows the location of each beach and marina, as well as general information about the area, if it is accessible, whether it is a sandy or rocky beach, and if lifeguards are present.

Of the 81 beaches awarded a blue flag last season, 79 retained their flag, while all 10 marinas maintained their blue flag status.

