Covid: 416 new cases, 74 in hospital

The number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen from 86 recorded on Friday.
Covid: 416 new cases, 74 in hospital
Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 15:45

The Department of Health has confirmed 416 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Friday.

There are now 74 people in hospital with the virus, the lowest number since mid-September.

There are 29 people with the virus being treated in intensive care.

Officials continue to urge the public to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines over the bank holiday weekend.

Large crowds in Dublin, Cork and Galway were seen last week with local councils and gardaí working to prevent such gatherings from occurring this weekend.

On Monday, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants will be permitted to reopen for outdoor dining, while accommodation services such as hotels and B&Bs welcomed back guests on Wednesday.

More in this section

Biden says ‘everything between Ireland and US runs deep’ as he ends Irish visit Biden says ‘everything between Ireland and US runs deep’ as he ends Irish visit
The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness
President pays tribute to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan President pays tribute to The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan
Covid: 416 new cases, 74 in hospital

Varadkar: Ireland has ally in the White House after Biden's successful visit

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd