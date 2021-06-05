Temperatures to pass 20 degrees next week following dry bank holiday weekend

Met Éireann predicted Sunday and the bank holiday Monday will be dry with sunny spells.
Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 15:01

Temperatures may not reach last weekend's highs, but a nice bit of sun is in store for the bank holiday according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster is predicting temperatures of between 15-19 degrees on Sunday and Monday, which will likely increase through next week.

Sunday may be interrupted by isolated showers in some parts of the country, but the afternoon should bring sunny spells.

On Monday, the west coast will see light patchy rain or drizzle developing towards the afternoon, with slightly cooler temperatures to be expected in the west and south-west.

Similar to last weekend, UV levels are estimated to be high over the next few days, with the forecaster reminding the public to take care in the sun.

Beyond the bank holiday weekend, the weather will heat up once again for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Highest temperatures of between 17-22 degrees are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, leading into a settled weekend which will be "pleasant with light winds and highest temperatures in the high teens or low twenties," Met Éireann said.

