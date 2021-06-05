Friday street gatherings see multiple arrests and missiles thrown at gardaí

Gardaí made 14 arrests in Dublin on Friday evening, after a number of public order incidents took place as large crowds gathered in the city centre.

Gardaí said the “vast majority” of those present in the area were “socialising responsibly and enjoying outdoor activity.”

However, a number of public order incidents took place in the south city centre, primarily involving large “organised groups” congregating at locations including South William Street, Saint Stephen’s Green Park and Templebar Square.

One group gathered on South William Street launched glass bottles and other missiles at Garda officers.

“A significant uniform Garda presence was on patrol and interacted with various groups. In particular whilst interacting with a specific group at South William Street, glass bottles and other missiles were thrown at gardaí,” a Garda statement said.

“Having attempted to engage with these persons, with no positive response, uniform gardaí, supported by ‘soft cap’ public order gardaí then dispersed this particular group from South William Street.”

Garda hospitalised

During the incidents of Friday evening, one Garda member sustained a leg injury and received hospital treatment. A Garda patrol vehicle was also damaged.

The total 14 people arrested for public order offences included nine adults and five juveniles.

Those arrested were detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda Stations.

Six were charged with public order offences and released. Two others received an adult caution, while one was released pending a summons for public order offences.

The five juveniles were released and referred for Garda Juvenile Liaison Officers (JLOs).

An Garda Síochána has said it will continue to patrol and manage crowds on public streets and spaces, in support of the reopening of the economy and society.

Public appeal

The force has issued an appeal to the public to comply with public health guidelines.

“While extra facilities are being provided by local authorities, An Garda Síochána appeals for consideration for other persons using the spaces, local residents and businesses,” it said in statement on Saturday morning.

“Where crowds gather An Garda Síochána's responsibility is preserving public order and preventing and investigating any criminal offence, which may occur.

“An Garda Síochána has been consistent from the start in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, based on our tradition of policing by consent. An Garda Síochána will continue to focus on the approach engage, explain, encourage the public with enforcement only as a last resort.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to the public to support and comply with public health guidelines to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings, take personal responsibility to protect yourself and others, wear face coverings in open spaces, and maintain social distancing.”