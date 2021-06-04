Two arrested after weapons seized during Garda operation

Muireann Duffy

Two male juveniles have been arrested as part of ongoing patrols targeting anti-social behaviour in the Dublin area.

Under Operation Irene, gardaí in the DMR North area seized a number of suspected weapons on Friday evening.

The intelligence led operation was conducted following reports of an organised fight within the confines of one of the railways networks in the Kilbarrack area according to Gardaí.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 5.30pm, dispersing a group which had gathered.

A number of weapons were discarded by the group when they dispersed, which gardaí subsequently seized.

A follow-up operation was then carried out at 6.30pm during which the two juveniles were arrested.

They are currently being held at Raheny Garda station.

Gardaí said high-visibility patrols will continue in the area over the bank holiday weekend and they will continue to liaise closely with Irish Rail.