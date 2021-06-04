Man arrested following serious assault on woman in Co Cork

The woman was found at a residence in Innishannon at approximately 2pm on Friday.
Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 21:17

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Co Cork earlier today.

The woman, aged in her early 60s, was discovered with a number of apparent stab wounds at approximately 2pm at a residence in Innishannon.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held at Bandon Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Bandon Garda station on 023-8852200, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.

