Cannabis, cocaine and tablets seized by Gardaí in Co Tipperary

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Cannabis, cocaine and tablets seized by Gardaí in Co Tipperary
Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 20:30

Gardaí in Co Tipperary have arrested a man following the discovery of €124,500 worth of drugs on Friday.

Officers from the Tipperary Drugs Unit and Tipperary District, Cork Dog Unit and Customs carried out a search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am this morning.

During the course of the operation cannabis, estimated to be worth €60,000, cocaine worth €24,500 and tablets valued at €40,000 were seized.

A number of phones and a sum cash were also seized, and the drugs will now be sent for further analysis.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and was taken to Tipperary Garda station.

He is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996 and investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Varadkar: Ireland has ally in the White House after Biden's successful visit Varadkar: Ireland has ally in the White House after Biden's successful visit
The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness
Men wielding sledgehammers and bats tried to occupy Dundrum apartments, receivers tell court Men wielding sledgehammers and bats tried to occupy Dundrum apartments, receivers tell court
Cannabis, cocaine and tablets seized by Gardaí in Co Tipperary

Biden says ‘everything between Ireland and US runs deep’ as he ends Irish visit

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd