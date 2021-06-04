Rapper Nines charged with drug offences

The rapper was arrested on Thursday.
Rapper Nines charged with drug offences
Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 19:34

Tom Horton, PA

Rapper Nines has been charged with four drug offences in the UK.

The musician, real name Courtney Freckleton, was arrested on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was charged alongside Jason Thompson (35) of Forham Road, Barnet in north London.

The pair have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug.

They have also been charged with trying to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

Last year, Nines topped the UK album chart with Crabs In A Bucket.

The album was the London rapper’s third release.

More in this section

British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant dies aged 93 British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant dies aged 93
New, decade-long Harry Potter television series ordered by US streamer New, decade-long Harry Potter television series ordered by US streamer
Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid
Rapper Nines charged with drug offences

Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd