GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

Muireann Duffy

Hurling returns this weekend bringing Round 4 fixtures in Divisions 1 and 2.

Thirteen games are scheduled across Saturday and Sunday, with six of the clashes being televised live.

Saturday

Antrim v Wexford

After a strong start for Antrim with a win over Clare, two losses on the trot has left them on the bottom end of the Division 1B table.

Davy Fitzgerald's men on the other hand have two wins in the bag, also seeing off Clare in addition to Laois, which has them two points ahead of their opponents.

However, Wexford suffered a heavy loss to Kilkenny last weekend, ending 2-27 to 0-23, so if Antrim can bring back the solid performance they produced against the Banner, or their 3-15 tally against Kilkenny, they could well take the two points on offer.

Time: 3pm, Saturday.

Venue: Corrigan Park.

Coverage: TG4, from 2.30pm. Live on GAAGO for viewers outside the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Dublin v Clare

Also in Division 1B, Clare have been off the pace so far, looking like a different team to the one which vied for the title against Limerick last year.

Two losses in their two opening games was not the start to 2021 that Brian Lohan was hoping for, but their 13-point win away to Laois last weekend may have reminded them of what they are capable of.

Dublin needed no such reminder however, only losing to Kilkenny so far, putting them in a nice spot second from the top of the table.

Time: 5.15pm, Saturday.

Venue: Parnell Park.

Coverage: Eir Sport 1, from 4.45pm. Live on GAAGO for viewers outside the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Limerick v Cork

After their magic 2020 season, second last in the league table of Division 1A is not the place you would imagine to have found Limerick at this stage of the year, but losing to Galway and Waterford, along with a draw against Tipperary, means they only have one point to their credit.

To make matters worse, Cork have powered through their opening three games, including a mammoth win over Westmeath last weekend which ended 7-27 to 0-15.

Limerick may have a bit more in their arsenal than Westmeath, but you can be sure that result will not have put John Kiely at ease.

Time: 7.15pm, Saturday.

Venue: Gaelic Grounds.

Coverage: Eir Sport 1, from 7pm. Live on GAAGO for viewers outside the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Sunday

Kilkenny v Laois

Kilkenny are out in front on six points in Division 1B while Laois are yet to secure a win this season.

The Cats have made fairly light work of their opponents to date, clocking up a solid 22 point difference, while Seamus Plunkett's last two losses, by eight and 13 points respectively, will not give his side much confidence heading down to Nolan Park.

Time: 1.45pm, Sunday.

Venue: Nowlan Park.

Coverage: TG4, from 1.15pm. Live on GAAGO for viewers outside the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Galway v Waterford

Pearse Stadium may have an interesting clash on its hands this weekend when the Déise go to visit.

Both counties got the better of Limerick and have each have only suffered one loss, so all that currently separates them is Galway's sizeable points difference, 31 to Waterford's zero.

But none of that will matter if Liam Cahill's side can get the win, leap-frogging their hosts to the top half of the table, giving them something to fight for in their final round clash against Tipperary.

Time: 3.45pm, Sunday.

Venue: Pearse Stadium.

Coverage: TG4, from 3.30pm. Live on GAAGO for viewers outside the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Additional fixtures