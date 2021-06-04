Kim Kardashian breaks down over failing marriage with Kanye West

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West broke down in tears over her failing marriage with Kanye West.

The reality TV star sobbed as she told her sisters she felt like a failure during the break-up of her relationship with the father of her four children.

Kardashian West, 40, filed for divorce from rapper and fashion designer West, 43, in February citing irreconcilable differences.

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, bringing to an end one of the most talked about marriages in showbiz (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Fans were given a glimpse into their marital woes in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as the businesswoman cried over West’s move from California to a ranch in Wyoming.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said through tears. “Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

Kardashian West said West, her third husband who she married in 2014, “deserves” a wife who can follow him across the country.

She added: “I feel like a f****** failure, that it’s like, a third f****** marriage. I feel like a f****** loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

Earlier in the episode, filmed last year, Kardashian West’s sister Khloe Kardashian told the cameras the toll the doomed marriage had taken.

She said: “Kim is one of the most incredible human beings, literally ever, and she tries to protect their union at all costs, but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders and I just want her to take care of herself too.”

The episode was the penultimate Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the family took a break at a resort in Lake Tahoe to commemorate the series.

It is coming to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons, with the final episode due to air next week.

The family organised a game of secret Santa, with the presents having a link to the show.

Kardashian West was given diamond earrings – a reference to the famous moment she lost one in the ocean.