Covid: 465 further cases confirmed, 30 patients in ICU

James Cox

A further 465 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

Eight four Covid-19 patients are being treated in Irish hospitals, with 30 currently in ICU.

Earlier on Thursday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said Ireland had come “a long way from the dark days of January” when more than 2,000 people were hospitalised with Covid-19 and 200 were in intensive care (ICU).

“We can’t ever go back there. Brighter days ahead. Let’s keep winning hearts & minds and people’s committment [sic]. Its what works,” Mr Reid said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says there could be a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Ireland if people socialise too much.

The warning comes after large crowds gathered in Dublin, Cork and Galway last weekend, with fears of a repeat this Bank Holiday Weekend.

Speaking at Wednesday's National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) briefing, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the crowds were similar to "Jones' Road on the day of an All-Ireland", adding with crowds of that size social distancing could not be maintained, meaning if outdoor transmission was to occur it would be at such gatherings.

He added these crowds could have been anticipated given the good weather, but it was the scale of the crowds which was concerning.

Despite this, Dr Holohan said the public has, for the most part, remained “remarkably compliant”.