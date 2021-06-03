Irish comedian Aisling Bea gears up for hosting Have I Got News For You

Kenneth Fox

Irish comedian Aisling Bea has spent the past few days getting ready to host comedy panel show Have I Got News For You.

As a regular guest on other panel shows such as 8 out of 10 cats on Channel 4, this will be her first time on the BBC show as she hosts the season finale.

Posting on her Instagram, the Kildare native said "I'm hosting Have I Got News For You tomorrow, so I got in the TOP DOG to help me practice reading an auto cue... Bosco the dog. ? most of my jokes are now about what’s the deal with pedigree chum.”

The post featured a photo of her practising reading from an auto cue as well as her dog who was there for moral support.

The season finale of the show airs on June 4th on BBC One with guests including comedian Roisin Conaty and BBC newsreader and the new host of Mastermind, Clive Myrie.

Bea also has a successful career as an actor and writer starring in shows such as Trolled and writing and starring in This Way Up; the second season of which will be out later this year.