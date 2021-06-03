Michael Lynn consents to trustee replacement order

The former solicitor has consented to a High Court application by a bank to replace him as trustee of a Dublin apartment
Michael Lynn consents to trustee replacement order
Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 15:21

Former solicitor Michael Lynn has consented to a High Court application by a bank to replace him as trustee of a Dublin apartment.

Mr Lynn (52) had held in trust the property at The William Bligh block of the Gasworks apartment complex in Barrow Street.

Ms Justice Siobhan Stack granted certain orders in relation to the matter to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) after a solicitor appearing on Mr Lynn's behalf said her client was consenting to the orders.

IBRC, which took over property on which Mr Lynn held a mortgage deed/charge as trustee, had previously obtained court orders allowing one of its solicitors execute orders relating to it.

It sought the court's permission to put the name of substituting another solicitor for the purpose of performing this function, Paul Coughlan BL, told the judge. IBRC also sought and was granted an order directing the management company of the apartment block, the Gasworks Owners Management Co, to execute, or provide permission to IBRC to execute, a deed of confirmation in relation to the property.

The management company was not objecting to the trustee replacement application, the court was told.

Mr Lynn, who is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of almost €30 million from seven financial institutions, is expected to get a fresh date for his trial, in October. He is currently on bail having been extradited from Brazil.

More in this section

Teachers seeking cost-of-living measures for those working in cities Teachers seeking cost-of-living measures for those working in cities
'Psychotic episode' teen on acid ransacked hotel room and bit gardaí 'Psychotic episode' teen on acid ransacked hotel room and bit gardaí
Irish inflation slows to 7.7% amid hopes price rises have peaked Irish inflation slows to 7.7% amid hopes price rises have peaked
Michael Lynn consents to trustee replacement order

Varadkar rejects claims that Biden is anti-British

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd