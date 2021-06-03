Ed Sheeran hints at new music with unexpected collaborator

The musician is expected to release a new album this year.
Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 13:33

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ed Sheeran has hinted at a collaboration with Friends actress Courteney Cox after sharing a video of them making music together.

The musician has not released music since his No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019.

He has been on an extended break following the birth of his daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, which was announced last September.

Celebrating his 30th birthday earlier this year, he hinted that the follow-up to his albums +, x, and ÷ was imminent when he said: “I’ll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then xx.”

In the latest video, Sheeran and Cox (56)sit side by side at a piano as she plays and he strums the guitar and begins to sing.

He captioned the video: “25th June.”

Earlier this week the pair shared a video of them recreating The Routine, the dance Cox’s Friends character Monica performs in the sitcom with her brother Ross, played by David Schwimmer.

The video shows them dancing together in a garden overlooking the sea.

Sheeran captioned it: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross.”

