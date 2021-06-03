Auxilion to create 110 new jobs in Dublin and Belfast

Irish digital services provider Auxilion has announced it plans to create 110 new jobs to help the company with large scale digital transformation projects.

The company provides a range of digital, cloud and IT services, delivering programmes for public and private organisations throughout the country and is now looking to grow its UK operations.

The jobs will primarily be based in Ireland, at Auxilion's offices in both Dublin and Belfast, across a number of the company's divisions including networking, digital workplace, consulting and managed services.

Announcing the new positions, the company said it is also set to increase revenue from €40 million to €60 million over the next three years through customer growth, particularly in the areas of healthcare, financial services and the public sector.

Auxilion founder and CEO Philip Maguire said the pandemic quickly increased demand for IT services, which now need to be altered to suit the long-term goals of their customers.

"The pandemic increased the roll-out of digital transformation and IT change management projects, whilst accelerating the innovation strategies of many organisations.

"However, as these were implemented incredibly quickly, the long-term planning and procedural governance were lacking. Organisations therefore need to review and re-engineer their approaches to ensure they support business objectives going forward," Mr Maguire said.

The company expects the jobs to come on stream over the next three years.