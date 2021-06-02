Crosshaven lifeboat rescues two people after early morning boat breakdown

Crosshaven RNLI in early morning call out.
Crosshaven lifeboat rescues two people after early morning boat breakdown
Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 17:40

James Cox

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat was paged at 2.10am and launched at 2.30am this morning to a vessel broken down between Myrtleville and Fountainstown, Co Cork.

Initially, the position was given as two miles East of Myrtleville. The volunteer crew had a casualty mobile number and were able to get a Lat/Long position from their phone which placed them between Myrtleville and Fountainstown.

The RIB, with two persons on board had run out of fuel, had no working navigation lights and no working VHF radio.

Crosshaven RNLI in early morning call out

One of the people was very cold, and they were both transferred to the lifeboat before taking the RIB in tow to Crosshaven.

The lifeboat was recovered, re-fuelled, washed down and declared ready for service once more at 4.50am.

Crew on this service included Alan Venner in command with Claire Morgan, Peter Lane and Jonny Bermingham, shore crew; Norman Jackson, Jenna O’Shea, Richie Leonard, James Fegan, Gary Heslin and Kevin McCarthy.

Alan Venner commented on the importance of “having your vessel in good order and making sure you have enough fuel on board before heading to sea”.

More in this section

Irish inflation slows to 7.7% amid hopes price rises have peaked Irish inflation slows to 7.7% amid hopes price rises have peaked
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
PSNI will aim to recover costs from security around Good Friday Agreement events PSNI will aim to recover costs from security around Good Friday Agreement events
Crosshaven lifeboat rescues two people after early morning boat breakdown

Varadkar hails US world leadership at meeting with Biden

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd