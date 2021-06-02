Covid: 407 new cases confirmed, incidence rates rising among young adults

The Department of Health has been notified of 407 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on June 1st.

The Department also confirmed there is now 93 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 34 of whom are receiving treatment in intensive care units around the country.

Meanwhile, in the North 84 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Authorities there also confirmed no additional Covid-related deaths have been reported in the same period.

Seventeen patients are now being treated in hospitals in the North, two of who are in ICU.

Speaking at Thursday's press briefing, Professor Philip Nolan said incidence rates among young adults remain high, with an increasing rate of infection being noted among people aged 19-24.

He added the wider incidence rates among all age groups is stable, estimating the reproductive of R number as being "just below one".

On a positive note, Prof Nolan said incidence rates are dropping among vaccinated cohorts, with the 'vaccine effect' now being seen among people in their sixties.

Large gatherings

Asked about his tweet on Saturday night in which he expressed his shock at large outdoor crowds gathering in Dublin city centre, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said his remarks were "not a moral judgement" but rather an opportunity to highlight situations which pose a significant risk for the transmission of the virus.

Dr Holohan said the crowds were similar to "Jones' Road on the day of an All-Ireland", adding with crowds of that size social distancing could not be maintained, meaning if outdoor transmission was to occur it would be at such gatherings.

He added these crowds could have been anticipated given the good weather, but it was the scale of the crowds which was concerning.

Despite this, Dr Holohan said the public has, for the most part, remained "remarkably compliant".

Regarding potential updates to the vaccine rollout, the CMO said Nphet has received advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) which he expects to formally pass on to the HSE later today.

The advice is expected to relate to potentially reducing the interval between AstraZeneca doses, and using an alternative vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, as the second dose for those who received an AstraZeneca jab for their first dose.