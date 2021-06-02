Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the challenges of shooting a music video while pregnant

The Little Mix singer is expecting her first child.
Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 14:20

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken about the difficulty of filming a music video while two-thirds of the band’s members are pregnant.

The singer, 29, is expecting her first child with fiance Andre Gray, while her bandmade Perrie Edwards is expecting a baby with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The pair were already pregnant when they filmed the video for Little Mix’s collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta, Heartbreak Anthem, in which they are dressed as angels with huge wings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIv3ClkEhrA

Pinnock told Capital Breakfast: “Those wings were so heavy!

“Honestly there was a point in the video where we are bending over like this with them because they were that heavy because they were mechanical.

“So whenever the mechanic device was on us, it was like ‘Oh!’”

“Management had to be like ‘that’s enough now, we’ve got to stop it’ because it just got too much!

“But I really hope people appreciate that and see the work we put into that, because it was hard!”

Discussing what else the group might like to try in a video, she said: “Oh god, well honestly what could possibly be next?

“I mean, we don’t have many options with these big old bellies.”

Pinnock also confirmed the band will still be performing their traditionally energetic choreography when they go out on tour, and will not resort to sitting on stools.

She said: “No! Gosh. Would you ever think of that from us? Jeez.”

She added: “The bubbas are going to be obviously of a certain age so we’re just going to have to have a creche on tour basically.”

