Covid vaccine registration opens for people aged 40-44

Those aged 44 are invited to register from today
Covid vaccine registration opens for people aged 40-44
Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 08:09

People aged between 40 and 44 can register online for their Covid-19 vaccine.

In order to avoid delays in the registration process, the health service is asking people to register on different days based on their age.

Those aged 44 are asked to register from Wednesday, while those aged 43 are asked to do so on Thursday. The portal will open to those a year younger on each subsequent day.

It is expected that the majority of the age group will be vaccinated by the end of June or into July, according to the HSE's chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry.

The Government has set a new vaccination target, aiming to ensure 60 per cent of the population, or 2.5 million people, are fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Approximately half the adult population has now received a first dose of a vaccine, according to the HSE.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said close 20 per cent of people have had a second dose. “Reduced illness, sickness, mortality and a massive take-up,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Over one million people were vaccinated in May and a total of 2.7 million vaccines have now been administered, he added.

The latest data on the number of vaccines administered in the Republic has not been available since the cyberattack on the HSE.

More in this section

Teachers seeking cost-of-living measures for those working in cities Teachers seeking cost-of-living measures for those working in cities
Irish inflation slows to 7.7% amid hopes price rises have peaked Irish inflation slows to 7.7% amid hopes price rises have peaked
Biden makes apparent mistaken reference to Black and Tans during Louth speech Biden makes apparent mistaken reference to Black and Tans during Louth speech
Covid vaccine registration opens for people aged 40-44

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd