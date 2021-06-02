Covid vaccine registration opens for people aged 40-44

People aged between 40 and 44 can register online for their Covid-19 vaccine.

In order to avoid delays in the registration process, the health service is asking people to register on different days based on their age.

Those aged 44 are asked to register from Wednesday, while those aged 43 are asked to do so on Thursday. The portal will open to those a year younger on each subsequent day.

#COVIDVaccine registration is now open for people aged 44. The quickest and easiest way to register is online. You'll need:

✔️PPSN

✔️Eircode

✔️Mobile number

✔️Email address

Register: https://t.co/nTNxEJWWWr #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/C9whRDbtwt — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) June 2, 2021

It is expected that the majority of the age group will be vaccinated by the end of June or into July, according to the HSE's chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry.

The Government has set a new vaccination target, aiming to ensure 60 per cent of the population, or 2.5 million people, are fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Approximately half the adult population has now received a first dose of a vaccine, according to the HSE.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said close 20 per cent of people have had a second dose. “Reduced illness, sickness, mortality and a massive take-up,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Over one million people were vaccinated in May and a total of 2.7 million vaccines have now been administered, he added.

The latest data on the number of vaccines administered in the Republic has not been available since the cyberattack on the HSE.