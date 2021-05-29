Connacht miss out on Rainbow Cup final after defeat to Benetton

Unbeaten in the tournament going into the game, Benetton extended their winning run with an impressive physical performance against Connacht
Connacht miss out on Rainbow Cup final after defeat to Benetton
Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 21:08

Press Association

Benetton maintained their flawless tournament record with a 20-12 victory over 14-man Connacht in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

Unbeaten in the tournament going into the game, Benetton extended their winning run with an impressive physical performance against Connacht, who finished with 14 men after Abraham Papali’i’s 73rd-minute red card.

Benetton’s dominance of the scrum limited Connacht’s chances throughout the game, especially in the second half, with the visitors unable to add to the scoreline after their 42nd-minute try.

Paolo Garbisi, who made six kicks from six two weeks ago, also had a good game despite a slightly less impressive record with five successful penalty kicks.

Despite Connacht scoring two tries to Benetton’s one, it was not to be for the Irish side, with some resolute defending denying them just metres from the line just before the half-time break.

More in this section

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return starts with loss at Wolves Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return starts with loss at Wolves
Rangers boss Michael Beale bemoans ‘harsh’ VAR decisions in derby defeat Rangers boss Michael Beale bemoans ‘harsh’ VAR decisions in derby defeat
The Masters: Brooks Koepka sets testing target on incident-packed second day The Masters: Brooks Koepka sets testing target on incident-packed second day
Connacht miss out on Rainbow Cup final after defeat to Benetton

Ange Postecoglou full of praise for Celtic hot-shot Kyogo Furuhashi

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd