Enjoy while it lasts: Sunny weather to continue next week but rain follows

Ireland looks set to enjoy warm and sunny weather until the middle of next week before unsettled and colder conditions sweep in.

On Sunday temperatures will climb above 21 degrees in some parts of the country – higher than normal for this time of year.

Most places will be dry and have plenty of sunshine, though a few isolated showers may develop in the afternoon and evening.

Mainly dry for the rest of the afternoon & evening with good sunny spells in most areas☀️, but a few isolated light showers may occur.

🌡️ 16 to 21C

Light southerly or variable breezes.



Monday is also set to be dry and mainly sunny with temperatures reaching 20 degrees inland.

The news is even more promising for Tuesday, and it looks like being warmer with temperatures reaching as high as 22 degrees inland, although it may be cooler in coastal areas.

A few showers are likely to develop in the west in the afternoon where it may turn cloudier later.

Taking its lead from the Atlantic coast, the uncertain weather increases everywhere from the middle of the week when the progress of a depression northwards over the country looks set to bring rain.

At the moment Wednesday is set to start out dry with the warm and sunny conditions persisting through the morning, but cloud and rain will develop on the south coast and extend northwards through the afternoon and evening.

“It’s a pity the weekends can’t be reversed,” Met Éireann forecaster Jean Byrne told The Irish Times, noting that although the days ahead will be pleasant the bank holiday weekend “is not looking great”.