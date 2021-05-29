GAA roundup: Donegal draw with Armagh to reach semi-finals

Football

Armagh 1-16 Donegal 1-16

Donegal clawed themselves out of a dark hole to finish with a draw against Armagh. Donegal held off and killed the last few minutes of the game knowing a draw would put them into the promotion play-offs.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Donegal v Armagh in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League here!

Full-Time Score:

Donegal: 1-16

Armagh: 1-16#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/46kjpWljdq — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 29, 2021

Carlow 2-12 Wexford 2-11

Carlow overcame having three players black-carded to record a dramatic one-point win over neighbours Wexford on Saturday evening, sealing a top spot in Division 4 South of the Allianz League.

Cavan 2-11 Derry 1-16

Shane McGuigan starred as Derry booked a berth in the Division 3 North semi-final at the expense of a fitful Cavan side.

Well done lads 💪 pic.twitter.com/DXau56oSzI — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) May 29, 2021

Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12

Offaly are one match away from promotion after the county powered ahead of Munster champions Tipperary in the closing stages of an entertaining contest in Tullamore this afternoon.

Result. Allianz Football League Div 3@Offaly_GAA 1-17@TipperaryGAA 1-12



YES!! Superb win for Offaly - we have topped the table with full points from three games and advance to the semi-final.

Superb performance - great stuff lads#UibhFhailiAbu pic.twitter.com/CIhMtrGfE9 — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) May 29, 2021

Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12

Limerick will face Derry in the Division 3 promotion play-off following a fine win over Wicklow in Aughrim.

Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18

Sean Quigley’s fisted point in the sixth minute of stoppage time secured a draw for Fermanagh which was good enough to set up a Division 3 promotion semi-final clash against Offaly.

#AllianzLeagues Division 3 North

Round 3



Fear Manach 1-15

Longfort 0-18



FULL TIME pic.twitter.com/tPYhVbtTvD — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) May 29, 2021

Camogie

Cork confirmed their place in the final Littlewoods Camogie League Division 1 super six following their 3-15 to 1-13 triumph over 14-woman Waterford at Walsh Park. The table toppers will be joined from Group 2 by Tipperary, who had done enough by defeating the Déise in the previous round.

The other two ties served only to determine the finishing positions in the other groups, with the four teams in question already qualified.

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny trounced Offaly by 4-24 to 0-8 at St Brendan’s Park to secure number one seeding from Group 3 while league title holders Galway were impressive too in dispensing with Limerick by 3-13 to 0-7 in Kilmallock to claim top spot in Group 1.