Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron remember Cameron Boyce on his birthday

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron have remembered their late co-star Cameron Boyce on what would have been his 22nd birthday.

The actor died suddenly from epilepsy at the age of 20 after being found unconscious at his home in North Hollywood on July 6th, 2019.

Boyce was best known for starring as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the Disney Channel’s Descendants movies, which tell the story of the children of Disney villains.

Cameron (25) who played Mal in the films, shared a gallery of black-and-white photos and videos of them together to mark his birthday.

She wrote: “You should be 22 today. I am wearing your old shirt, the one I think you slept in mostly.

“I wish it still smelled like you. I hope it still holds your DNA, some piece of you.

“I close my eyes when I imagine the same place that covered your collar bones and heart now cover mine.

“I’m sitting in my hot car in the valley as I type this, the smell of Los Angeles concrete heat and traffic in the sun all around me. everything feels intimately normal, in times like these, mundane even, I’m 17 again and you are 14 and we have just met.

“We will pass each other on our way to our respective sets in the morning, each morning, and we’ll share a mischievous twinkle about everything that lies ahead of us. I still have years to love you more than I would then, we still have years.

“I will love you like this forever, stuck in time, always in the back of the van with you.

“You still make me laugh like no one else. I have never been so sure that I can still feel the warmth of your cheek on mine, on my laughing lips as I fall over you, casual and clumsy Tuesday morning, you are my family, we are kids like this.

“I’ll never understand and my head aches most days so I try to lay down the burden of making sense of it.

“But I hold your body in mine forever, everywhere I go, I hold you, I carry you lovingly, willingly. I am lucky for this. We are all better for it.”

Following his death, Boyce’s family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which works to reduce gun violence and cure epilepsy.

The foundation marked Boyce’s birthday by selling limited edition clothing, including a denim jacket designed by his Descendants co-star Carson, who wrote an open letter to Boyce on Instagram to mark the occasion.

She said: “Dear Cam, you changed my world. Forever. Today, on your birthday, the whole entire world celebrates you. The whole entire world smiles for you.

“In your honour, I am so grateful to share the #SofiaxTCBF collaboration.

“When I think of Cam, I think of him in his favourite jean jacket. It was quite simply, him.

“And so, our collection was born with a jean jacket that on your heart, says “we can change the world”, and on your back, a piece of art that was drawn by our Cam. We sang those words together. Cam drew this tree.

“In honor of Cam, join us in celebrating him & continuing the legacy of the boy who changed our world. Cam’s heart lives in the extraordinary work of @thecameronboycefoundation.”