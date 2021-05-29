SPF at the ready: Met Éireann predicts high temperatures and UV levels this weekend

This weekend is expected to be the hottest so far this year.
SPF at the ready: Met Éireann predicts high temperatures and UV levels this weekend
Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 12:10

Met Éireann is reminding the public to be careful in the sun ahead of a spell of fine weekend across the country this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees on Sunday, while UV levels will be high for most of the island.

In areas of clear skies, the forecaster said UV levels will range between 6-8 on Saturday, placing them in the 'high' category.

Met Éireann reminded anyone heading out in the sun to cover their skin with clothing or SPF, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and to seek shade in order to avoid sun damage.

For Saturday, highest temperatures are estimated to hit between 16-20 degrees, with bright sunny spells accompanied by light scattered showers in parts.

However, the best of the sunshine is expected to come on Sunday, with highest temperatures expected in the north-east.

More in this section

Cork assault victim who died one month after attack named Cork assault victim who died one month after attack named
Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims as names read aloud Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims as names read aloud
Sons of John Hume and David Trimble speak of fathers’ sacrifices for peace deal Sons of John Hume and David Trimble speak of fathers’ sacrifices for peace deal
SPF at the ready: Met Éireann predicts high temperatures and UV levels this weekend

Woman (20s) dies after crash in Co Meath

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd