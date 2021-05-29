Eight arrested in Limerick following seizure of €900,000 of cannabis

The searches were carried out across a number of properties in Limerick city on Friday
Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 08:41

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested seven men and one woman following the discovery of €900,000 worth of cannabis herb and approximately €45,000 in cash.

A number of searches were carried out across Limerick city on Friday as part of an operation targeting the sale, supply and distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

The woman, aged in her 40s, and the seven men, aged from their 20s to 70s were arrested and are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at various Garda stations in the city.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

